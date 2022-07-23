Ghana can't promote tourism without Museums and Monuments Board - Kingsley Ntiamoah

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ag. Director of GMMB details role in tourism



How tourism has built Ghana's economy



Over 1.13 million visitors travelled to Ghana in 2019



The Acting Chief Director of the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, Kingsley Ntiamoah Ofosu, has disclosed that most tourists who visit the country do so to experience the rich culture of this West African state.



For this reason, one cannot take away the crucial role the Museums and Monuments Board play when it comes to ensuring the state cash out on tourism.



Mr Ntiamoah Ofosu in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Wonder Ami Hagan noted that as key stakeholders, the iconic Cape Coast and Elmina Castle fall under the board.



"You cannot promote effective tourism in Ghana without our culture and heritage. The fact is that a lot of people come to Ghana not because of the hostels we have or good roads, they come to Ghana because of our cultural heritage and for that matter, the museums form a key part of our tourism sector.



"People don't know that the museums identify us as a people, as who we are...you cannot promote tourism and take away the Museums and Monuments Board. A lot of people come to the country because of us. You know the Cape Coast Castle and Elmina Castle are under us. We are key stakeholders in the tourism sector," the acting Director of the GMMB told GhanaWeb.



A 2019 Ghana Tourism report proved that a total of 1.13 million visitors from different parts of the world travelled to Ghana during the Year of Return. Also, thousands of tourists frequent Ghana annually.



Watch the video below:











Watch the latest episodes of our programmes below:









