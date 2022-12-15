You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 15Article 1681018

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana boys don't try - LilWin outdoors first daughter

Actor LilWin play videoActor LilWin

Actor LilWin is filled with joy over the birth of his first daughter with his current wife, Maame Serwaa.

The new mother in a series of TikTok videos announced that they had welcomed their third child together who is a girl.

The popular Ghanaian actor who is a father to five sons in an Instagram post on Thursday, December 15 officially confirmed the latest addition to their family with a warning to all men.

"Ghana boys don’t try because am mad," read the cation of a video that captured LilWin's precious baby.

In May this year, LilWin shared photos from his customary marriage with Maame Serwaa.

Check out the video below:


