'Ghana ah the best place inna the world' - Beenie Man after arrest reports

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Beenie Man purportedly arrested in Ghana



Beenie Man is said to have tested positive for COVID-19



Beenie man performs at 2021 Bhim Concert



Jamaican dancehall giant, Beenie Man, has ranked Ghana as the best place in the whole world, describing his recent visit as amazing.



In a tweet that followed news of his purported arrest for COVID-19 related offences, he thanked his host Stonebwoy and the Ghanaian authorities without addressing the arrest issue specifically.



"Ghana was amazing. Love & light to Stonebwoy and the #BhimTeam. The Ghanaian Government, Immigration, Health Team, Small Gad, Freedom, the whole team. #Ghana ah the best place inna the world. #BhimConcert21 looking fwd to 2022," his tweet read.



News emerged yesterday, December 27, 2021, that he had been arrested by National Security operatives days ago for flouting COVID-19 safety protocols.



According to a report by the ghanaweekend.com, Beenie Man upon his arrival in Ghana on December 19, tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus and failed to quarantine as required hence his arrest.



In a tweet posted on his official timeline, he dismissed reports of having contracted the virus but failed to address the issue of his arrest or otherwise.



"#Update to my fans who are genuinely reaching out. I have no Covid, never caught covid before, tested NEGATIVE for Covid. Been travelling for the past 6 months Covid free. Fully vaccinated. I guess someone wants me to have Covid," his tweet read in part.



Beenie Man arrived on the invitation of Stonebwoy for the 2021 edition of the Bhim Concert.



He was part of a raft of media interviews before performing at the well attended concert on December 21 at the Grand Arena in Accra. GhanaWeb is yet to confirm whether he has left the country or is still in town.



