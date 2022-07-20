Ghana Party in the Park UK: Charterhouse PRO explains Black Sherif’s absence

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Ghana Party in the Park UK held



Blacko fails to show up for UK event



Charterhouse says they couldn’t put a new artiste on because of visa issues



The Public Relations Officers of Charterhouse, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Robert Klah, has explained why Black Sherif could not perform at the Ghana Party in the Park UK this year.



As part of the 'Best New Artiste of the Year' package, the winner, who happens to be Black Sherif, was supposed to perform at the UK event.



Making a submission on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz, Wednesday, Robert Klah said Blacko could not perform because the timing of the program was not favorable for the artiste.



“According to Black Sherif’s team, the time wasn’t favorable to him,” Klah said.



He added that attempts to replace Black Sherif with another artiste were fruitless.



“The nature of the contract is such that, if person ‘x’ cannot make it, it makes space for another person within the same ‘Best New’ category to perform. However, that couldn’t happen because of the time we got feedback from Sherif’s team. We couldn’t arrange for visa.”



