Ghana-Nigeria music comparisons are needless! – Manifest fumes

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper and singer, Kwame Tsikata, popularly known as Manifest has said that he despises the comparison of Ghana and Nigeria music because it is irrelevant.



He explained that African artists have a common objective of supporting and promoting artists in the continent to push their music globally.



According to him, the Pan-African movement agenda being embarked on by African countries frowns upon internal rivalry among nations in the continent.



Speaking in an interview with JoyNews during a private listening session of a Nigerian singer, Patoranking’s ‘World Best ’ album on September 3, 2023, Manifest called on African artists to desist from internal rivalry.



“I despise the comparisons, I will say it again, I despise the comparison because we are in the same boat,” the rapper said.



He emphasized the need for Africans to stick together and support each other rather than the internal rivalry which creates disunity.



“We have a pan-African movement moving now and that’s very important, we’re a very integral part of a pan-African movement that is going global and to see ourselves in competition with other people who are part of us is needless,” he said.



The ‘god MC’ entreated his colleague artists to be united and focus on promoting and expanding the industry creatively and commercially over shores instead of challenging one another.



He added, “At the end of the day let’s just put in work.”



BS/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch some of our programmes below.







Watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:



