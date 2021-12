Ghana, Nigeria division an illusion – Omar Sterling

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 December 2021

One-half of the Ghanaian iconic music duo, R2Bees, made up of Omar Sterling (who used to be Paedae) and Mugeez, Omar Sterling has said, he does not believe in Ghana or Nigeria.



According to the “Bob Marley’ crooner, reacting to the recent Ghana vs Nigeria debate, he said both Ghanaians and Nigerians are humans and there should not be any room for rivalry.



The Ghanaian rapper whilst performing at the R2Bees And Friends concert made the statement when he was about to introduce Wizkid to come and join him on stage.



He told the crowd “I do not believe in Ghana or Nigeria, we are just human beings, Ghana or Nigeria is just an illusion.”



Omar Sterling’s comment comes at the back of recent tension between some Ghanaians and Nigerians over a controversy stirred by Shatta Wale.



During Shatta Wale and Medikal’s recent concert dubbed ‘Freedom Wave’ the dancehall act decided to seize a moment to throw jabs at his critics, saying that “do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools?”



Charging his teeming fans at the stadium, he continued that “they told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste I look up to my fans. F ** Nigeria“.



The short clip of his statement went viral and has since been attracting tirades from some Nigerian social media users.



Shatta Wale took to Twitter to reply to the Nigerians coming at him. “As for Nigerians they think they can always say what they want to say Fuck your talks ya’ll who think I spoke the truth this, I don’t even remember you guys promoting Ghanaian artiste in your country until u guys will realize your artiste blow in Ghana to say thank you ..F” he tweeted.



In another tweet, he said “bring it on and your artiste won’t get that hype they get from Ghana .. I can make that stop ..Don’t dare me ..



"It’s the truth, your artiste come here for numbers before the world can recognize them .. Appreciate Ghana supporting your artiste and stop this foolishness, she said.