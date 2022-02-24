Ghana-Nigeria Music Awards festival to create business opportunities for artistes – Dir. of Comms

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 February 2022

The Director of Communications for the Ghana-Nigeria Music Awards festival (GNMAs), Counsellor George Lutterodt, has announced that the award scheme hopes to create business opportunities for participating artistes with their move to host the maiden edition on a global stage.



Reacting to concerns about the maiden edition of the much-anticipated awards ceremony in the U.S and not in participating countries (Ghana or Nigeria ), Counsellor Lutterodt said the well-thought-out move would create avenues for networking with agents and potential investors. And hopefully, lead to career-defining deals on an international scale.



“We are moving it there, one, for marketing reasons. Two, for professionalism. And three, the type of business we are looking for our artistes.



“Other music awards that we are talking about are within our people. And because we don’t want anybody to feel we are being partial. Nigeria, it’s not your soil. Ghana, it’s not your soil. Move out of your soil, land in a strange land and let’s see what you can do.”



He further urged nominees, performers and participating talents to bring their A-game and make the best of the opportunities at the maiden edition of GNMAs.



“The artistes keep complaining. We want somebody to perform and when you leave the stage, you get an investor who is not a local investor. So I want to see a musician getting a foreign investor to say that I want to pick up the production of your music. It means that your music has gone beyond the shores of Ghana, and you’ve even gotten somebody who wants to inject capital into it.”



The much-anticipated award comes off on June 18, 2022, at the Famous Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Nominations are to close on March 15, 2022, at 6 pm.