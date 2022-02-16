Ghana Nigeria Music Awards Festival 2022 opens for entries and nominations

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The GNMAs is a festival and an awards scheme instituted in 2022 to reward hardworking and relentless acts from Ghana and Nigeria.



It is also to enable music and musicians to cross borders reaching out to different people and cultures.



Put together by BIG Events Ghana, Universal Events Nigeria and Berks Concept USA, the GNMAs will be the first black event to be staged at the Fox Theater.



The first edition of the scheme allows for the qualification of acts from Ghana and Nigeria that have been active in the year under review from June 2020 to December 2021.



The nomination period will however be opened for entries from 15th February to 15th March 2022.



Acts or artistes eligible would file for nominations via GNMAs official website www.gnmafestival.com.



Acts could also be nominated by our board after thorough monitoring and evaluation.



The GNMA festival comes off on Saturday 18th June 2022 at the World's Famous and well renowned Fox Theater in Atlanta Georgia USA at 8 pm.



The GNMAs UK Edition comes off in August 2022 whiles Europe would experience the festival in October 2022.