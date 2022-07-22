You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 07 22Article 1588205

Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 2022: Full list of nominees

Nominees for the 5th edition of the prestigious Ghana National Gospel Music Awards have been announced.

Leading the pack with 8 nominations each are musicians Diana Hamilton, MOG Music and Akesse Brempong.

The three are closely followed by Empress Gifty and Celestine Donkor who grabbed 7 nominations each.

The 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA) is expected to take place in Accra in August 2022.

Check the full list of nominees below:

