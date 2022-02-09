Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Ghanaian highlife sensation, George Kwabena Adu, better known as Kwabena Kwabena, has advised Ghanaians to be contempt of the successes they have chalked and focus on themselves.



Speaking in an interview on Y 107.9 FM with Dorothy Cornelius during the ‘Weekend Rush’ show, the ‘Tokro’ hitmaker ranked Ghana as third after Nigeria and South Africa and quizzed if Ghanaians could not be content with whatever they had achieved.



”It’s time Ghanaians focus on ourselves because there are 54 countries in Africa, if Nigeria was first, South Africa at second and Ghana was third. We were third among 54 countries, can we celebrate that? Can we be proud about that and stop focusing on others?” he said.



The multiple award-winning-singer mentioned that Ghanaians placed relevance on positions rather than achievements and did not appreciate the efforts of people and Ghanaian artistes.



“Our problems are with positions, we prioritize positions over achievements as a country, even in our primary school days. In 2021 we had Ghanaian artistes making great exploits out there but we have decided never to highlight anything a Ghanaian does and that has been a conscious decision,” he added.



“It’s a shame if somebody loves your country and all we can do is to compare them to us. Focus on yourselves and all you will see is yourself,” he advised.



Kwabena Kwabena further hinted the release of his 12-track album which will feature some of Ghana’s top artistes including Efya, MzVee, Yaw Tog, Qaumina MP, Kofi Jamar, KiDi and Epixode.