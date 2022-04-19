Ghana Music Awards-USA 2022: Full list of nominees

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The nominees for the 3rd edition of the Ghana Music Awards-USA have been announced at the Grand Roosevelt Ballroom in Yonkers New York.
The main event, slated for August 20, 2022, at the plush Lincoln Theater, Columbus Ohio, is dubbed ‘The Music Matters’.
Below is the full list of nominees.
Artist of the Year
Black Sherif
KiDi
Kuami Eugene
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
Kofi Kinaata
Best Female Vocalist of the Year
‘Overflow’ – Efe Grace
‘Odi Yompo’ – Empress Gifty
‘Do It Lord’ – Diana Hamilton
‘The Glory’ – Obaapa Christy
‘Coming Home’ – MzVee
‘Oti me mu’ – Ohemaa Mercy
‘Only You’ – Celestine Donkor
Best Male Vocalist of the Year
‘Available (remix) – Camidoh
‘Ye Obua Mi’ – Joe Mettle
‘Mon Bebe’ – KiDi
‘Slow Down’ – King Promise
‘Yekun’ – Kuami Eugene
‘Mepawokyew’ – Akwaboah
‘Yesu’ – MOG Music
‘Second Sermond’ – Black Sherif
New Act of the Year
Black Sherif
Kwame Yogot
Kweku Darlington
Mona 4reall
Nanky
Scott Evans
S3fa
Amaarae
Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year
Amaarae
KiDi
Darkovibes
S3fa
King Promise
Gyakie
Camidoh
Wendy Shay
Mr Drew
Fan Army of the Year
AMG Beyond Kontrol
BHIM Nation
Die-hard Fans of Lumba
High-grade Family
Sark Nation
Shatta Movement.
Team DH
Team Move
Gadam Nation Army
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Akesse Brempong
Celestine Donkor
Diana Hamilton
Empress Gifty
Joe Mettle
Obaapa Christy
Ohemaa Mercy
MOG Music
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Akwaboah
Cina Soul
Fameye
Kofi Kinaata
Kwabena Kwabena
Kuami Eugene
Bisa K’dei
Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of the Year
Amerado
Black Sherif
D-Black
Kofi Jamar
Okyeame Kwame
Medikal
Sarkodie
Producer of the Year
Kaywa
Kuami Eugene (Rockstar Made it)
Master Garzy
Mog Beatz
Richie Mensah
Streetbeatz
Beatz Vampire
Rapper of the Year
Amerado – ‘Best Rapper’
Eno Barony – ‘God Is A Woman’ ft. Efya
Lyrical Joe – ‘5th August’
Medikal – ‘Stop It’
Sarkodie – ‘Rollies N Cigars’
Strongman – ‘Flawless’
Obibini – ‘Wudini’
Teephlow – ‘Wontease3’
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Epixode
Larruso
Samini
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
Most Popular Song of the Year
‘Yeeko’ – Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene
‘Touch It’ – KiDi
‘Mood’ – Mr Drew
‘Echoke’ – S3fa ft Mr Drew
‘Second Sermon’ – Black Sherif
‘Je M’Appelle’ – Darkovibes ft Davido
‘Slow Down’ – King Promise
‘Ote Me Mu’ – Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music
‘Abodi3’ – Captain Planet ft Kuami Eugene
‘Thy Grace’ – Kofi Kinaata
‘Kom’ – Fancy Gadam