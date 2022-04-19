Ghana Music Awards-USA 2022: Full list of nominees

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The nominees for the 3rd edition of the Ghana Music Awards-USA have been announced at the Grand Roosevelt Ballroom in Yonkers New York.



The main event, slated for August 20, 2022, at the plush Lincoln Theater, Columbus Ohio, is dubbed ‘The Music Matters’.



Below is the full list of nominees.



Artist of the Year

Black Sherif

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

Kofi Kinaata



Best Female Vocalist of the Year

‘Overflow’ – Efe Grace

‘Odi Yompo’ – Empress Gifty

‘Do It Lord’ – Diana Hamilton

‘The Glory’ – Obaapa Christy

‘Coming Home’ – MzVee

‘Oti me mu’ – Ohemaa Mercy

‘Only You’ – Celestine Donkor



Best Male Vocalist of the Year

‘Available (remix) – Camidoh

‘Ye Obua Mi’ – Joe Mettle

‘Mon Bebe’ – KiDi

‘Slow Down’ – King Promise

‘Yekun’ – Kuami Eugene

‘Mepawokyew’ – Akwaboah

‘Yesu’ – MOG Music

‘Second Sermond’ – Black Sherif



New Act of the Year

Black Sherif

Kwame Yogot

Kweku Darlington

Mona 4reall

Nanky

Scott Evans

S3fa

Amaarae



Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year

Amaarae

KiDi

Darkovibes

S3fa

King Promise

Gyakie

Camidoh

Wendy Shay

Mr Drew



Fan Army of the Year

AMG Beyond Kontrol

BHIM Nation

Die-hard Fans of Lumba

High-grade Family

Sark Nation

Shatta Movement.

Team DH

Team Move

Gadam Nation Army



Gospel Artiste of the Year

Akesse Brempong

Celestine Donkor

Diana Hamilton

Empress Gifty

Joe Mettle

Obaapa Christy

Ohemaa Mercy

MOG Music



Highlife Artiste of the Year

Akwaboah

Cina Soul

Fameye

Kofi Kinaata

Kwabena Kwabena

Kuami Eugene

Bisa K’dei



Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of the Year

Amerado

Black Sherif

D-Black

Kofi Jamar

Okyeame Kwame

Medikal

Sarkodie



Producer of the Year

Kaywa

Kuami Eugene (Rockstar Made it)

Master Garzy

Mog Beatz

Richie Mensah

Streetbeatz

Beatz Vampire



Rapper of the Year

Amerado – ‘Best Rapper’

Eno Barony – ‘God Is A Woman’ ft. Efya

Lyrical Joe – ‘5th August’

Medikal – ‘Stop It’

Sarkodie – ‘Rollies N Cigars’

Strongman – ‘Flawless’

Obibini – ‘Wudini’

Teephlow – ‘Wontease3’



Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Epixode

Larruso

Samini

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy



Most Popular Song of the Year

‘Yeeko’ – Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene

‘Touch It’ – KiDi

‘Mood’ – Mr Drew

‘Echoke’ – S3fa ft Mr Drew

‘Second Sermon’ – Black Sherif

‘Je M’Appelle’ – Darkovibes ft Davido

‘Slow Down’ – King Promise

‘Ote Me Mu’ – Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music

‘Abodi3’ – Captain Planet ft Kuami Eugene

‘Thy Grace’ – Kofi Kinaata

‘Kom’ – Fancy Gadam