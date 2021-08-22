Ghana Music Awards USA 2021: Full list of winners

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 August 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The 2021 Ghana Music Awards USA has been held with gospel musician Diana Hamilton sweeping three awards, including the coveted Artiste of the Year.
Held in New Jersey, Saturday, August 21, the event saw performances from Samini and other seasoned musicians.
Below is the full list of winners:
Artiste of the year – Diana Hamilton
Gospel Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton
Gospel Song of the Year – Diana Hamilton
Female Vocalist of the Year – Celestine Donkor
Male Vocalist of the Year – MOG Music
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Adina
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy
HipHop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year – Amerado
Hiplife Song of the Year – No Dulling (Keche)
Highlife Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata (Behind the Scene)
AfroBeat/Afro Pop Artiste of the Year – KiDi
AfroBeat/Afro Pop Song of the Year – Say Cheese (KiDi)
Group of the Year – Keche
New Artiste of the Year – Mr Drew
US-based Afro Pop Song of the Year – Jay Baba
US-based Afro Pop Artiste – Jamin Beatz
US-based Gospel Song of the Year – Rita Queen
US-based Female Artiste of the Year – Millicent Yankey
US-based Gospel Artiste of the Year – Herty Corgie
US-based Female Vocalist of the Year – Herty Corgie
US-based Rapper of the Year – Nana NYC
US-based Music Video of the year – Millicent Yankey
US-based Best Collaboration of the year – Bra Collins