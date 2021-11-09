Ghana Music Awards UK recognises GhanaWeb with special award

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•GhanaWeb has received a special award



•Owner of West Coast UK, Emmelio Tetteh, presented the award



•Founder of GhanaWeb Robert Bellaart expressed gratitude to the organisers





The Ghana Music Awards UK has presented a special recognition award to GhanaWeb for its outstanding excellence in media development for over two decades.



Lead organiser and owner of West Coast UK, an events promotion company, Emmelio Tetteh of the Ghana Music Awards UK speaking at a brief ceremony to present the special award on Monday, November 8, 2021, said, "We came all the way from the UK to present this award to GhanaWeb because of the respect and value we have for your brand.



“We are working towards hosting the awards at the O2 arena next year and we hope to have GhanaWeb play a major role in the event. We will start preparations in February next year and hope to see GhanaWeb in London for the event. Thank you for the support,” he added.



Founder of GhanaWeb and Chief Technical Officer of AfricaWeb, Robert Bellaart, who was present to receive the award expressed gratitude to the organisers of Ghana Music Awards UK for the special recognition.



“We appreciate this gesture and as a growing brand, we believe in supporting others to grow with us. Ghana Music Awards UK will have our full support,” Rob stated.



Ghana Music Awards UK is a people’s choice Awards Scheme expanding the development of the Ghanaian Music Industry both home & abroad.



The 5th edition of Ghana Music Awards UK came off on October 9, 2021.



The organisers first kick-started the event in Ghana even though it was held in the UK to enable Ghanaians in the diaspora have a feel of the annual music celebration.



Meanwhile, after 22 years of media excellence, GhanaWeb remains the highest-ranking website in Ghana and third on the list after search engine firm Google, and YouTube.



