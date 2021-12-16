Ghana Music Awards Dubai to be unveiled

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghanaian music industry is spreading its wings as wide as possible. Ghanaian musicians have been recognized and awarded in foreign lands, such as the U.S.A. and the United Kingdom.



It is time for Ghanaian music to have a similar presence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



The Ghana Music Awards Dubai Is an Annual Musical event to be held in Dubai (UAE). This event is organized to recognize the effort and impact of Ghanaian music in Dubai.



Dubai is a commercial city with cultural diversity, which has African Music and Culture being significantly acknowledged. Most Africans, such as Ghanaians, Nigerians, South Africans, Ugandans, among others, celebrate a lot of occasions in the UAE. The city also remains one of the vacation destinations for Africans.



There is therefore exposure of the African culture and music in the country.



MEDVIC Media, a subsidiary of MEDVIC COMPANY LIMITED, is set to organize and host the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards Dubai, UAE to recognize and reward hardworking musicians from Ghana whose musical works are prominent in the country.