Ghana Movie Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Some deserving individuals and institutions were honoured at the 2021 edition of the Ghana Movie Awards held on December 30, 2021, in Accra.



Telecast across the world, the event was hosted by Comedienne Jacinta and Nigerian actor Jim Iyke.



There were several award recipients including popular musician, KiDi, who won the prestigious Guest Star Actor of the Year award.



KiDi’s ‘Sugar’ also won Original Song of the Year.



The annual award scheme seeks to celebrate outstanding achievements in the Ghana movie industry since 2010.



The winners were however announced on the Ghana movie awards website.

(www.ghanamovieawards.com).



Below is the full list of winners.





VISUAL EFFECTS

1. Sugar – Lynx Entertainment Ghana

2. Cross – Michael Narh

3. Uncharted Path -Kwadwo Osei Tutu

4. Savannah – Afra Marley And Richard Ato Imbeah

5. Borga – Jude Arnold Kurankyi And Andreas Engelhardj



MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

1. Uncharted Path – Priscilla Hanson

2. Borga – Rita Essah

3. Savannah – Forreal Joe Mensah

4. Sugar – Lynx Entertainment

5. Shemale – Seyen Beauty



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

1. Kwadwo Osei Tutu- Uncharted Path

2. Eugene Boateng – Borga

3. Anthony Woode – Savannah

4. Anwar Jamison – Coming To Africa

5. Quasi Blay Jnr – Cross



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

1. Habiba Sinare – Savannah

2. Dela Seade – Famous

3. Jasmine Baroudi – The Therapist

4. Ashley Oluigbo- Uncharted Path

5. Nadia Buari – Shemale



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

1. Adjetey Annan – Borga

2. Khalil Khain – Coming To Africa

3. Jeffrey Nortey – The Therapist

4. Nana Yeboah, Ebenezer Forson- Shemale

5. Jude Arnold – Borga



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

1. Selassie Ibrahim – Famous

2. Kalsoume Sinare – Savannah

3. Roselyn Ngissah – Uncharted Path

4. Lydia Forson – Borga

5. Nana Ama Macbrown – Coming To Africa



COSTUME AND WARDROBE

1. Savannah – Samira Yakubu And Fauzia Yakubu

2. Borga- Kayda Nana Afriyie Frimpong And Henrike Lur

3. Uncharted Path- Ashley Oluigbo

4. Cross – James Adofo

5. Coming To Africa-Augustina Twamasi



DIRECTING

1. Savannah- Kobi Rana

2. Coming To Africa- York Fabian

3. Uncharted Path- Kwadwo Osei Tutu And Gloria Ampofo

4. Borga- York- Fabian Paabe

5. The Therapeutic – Pascal Amanfo



EDITING

1. Famous- Richard Ato Imbeah

2. Borga- Bobby Good, Kaya Inan And Edd Maggs

3. Coming To Africa-Anwar Jamison

4. Uncharted Path- Kwadwo Osei Tutu

5. Savannah- Afra Marley And Richard Ato Imbeah



PRODUCTION DESIGN

1. Borga – Production Design By Anthony Tomety And Set Decoration By Tanja Arlt

2. Uncharted Path – Production Design By Danie Baah And Set Decoration By Danial Baah

3.Savannah – Production Design By Godwin Mensah And Set Decoration By Godwin Mensah

4. Cross – Production Design By Sycho Brown Kukua Richard And Set Decoration By Sycho Brown Kukua Richard

5. Coming To Africa – Production Design Salamatu Adamu And Decoration By Salamatu Adamu



MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

1. Sugar- Kidi

2. Borga- Sarkodie/Tomer Moked

3. Uncharted Path- Eugenio Minnini

4. Shemale – Berni Anti

5. Coming To Africa – Stonebwoy



MUSIC ( ORIGINAL SCORE)

1. Savannah- George Sedu

2. Uncharted Path-Eugenio Minnini

3. The Therapist- Berni Anti

4. Coming To Africa- Kirk Smith

5. Borga – Tomer Moked and Ben Lukas Boyson



SOUND MIXING AND EDITING

1. Coming To Africa – Terry Poindexter And Cephas Asamamy

2. Uncharted Path – Peter Avettey

3. Borga – Floyd Furstenau Robin Harfe And Paul Powaljew

4. The Therapist – Berni Anti

5. Cross – James Adofo



WRITING ADAPTED OR ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1. Savannah – Jemila Suleman

2. Borga – Toks Korner And Fabian Raabe

3. Uncharted Path – Ashley Oluigbo

4. The Therapist – Pascal Amanfo

5. Cross – Kwaku Dua Prempeh



CINEMATOGRAPHY.

1. The Therapist- Isaac Kwame Awuah

2. Uncharted Path – Decosta Agyemang Dua

3. Borga – Tobias Von Dem Borne

4. Savannah – Leonard Atawugah Kudaloe ( Obl)

5. Coming To Africa – Ellis Fowler



BEST PICTURE

1.Borga – Danny Damah And Tony Tagoe

2.Sugar – Dennis Dwanena And Richard Mensah

3.Savannah- Salam Mumuni And Tony Lachman

4. Coming To Africa – Py Addo Boateng

5. Cross – Samuel Owusu Asare

6. Shemale – Samuel Degraft Yeboah

7. The Therapist – Abdul Mumuni

8. Cold Road – Francis Agbetsoamedo

9. Famous- Abdul Mumuni Salam



DISCOVERY

1. Ann Sophie Ave – Fire And Ice

2. Eugene Boateng – Borga

3.Dennis Dwanena (Kidi) – Sugar

4. Py Addo Boateng – Coming To Africa

5. Ashley Oluigbo – Uncharted Path

6. Nana Yeboah – Shemale

7. Jude Arnold – Borga

8. Andy Tetteh – Hog Tie

9. Kwaku Brown – Coming To Africa

10.Sherifatu Issah – Savannah



FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

NANA AMA MCBROWN



FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR OF THE YEAR

ADJETEY ANANG



LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

CLEMENT ASHITEY – KEJETIA VRS MAKOLA (TV3)



BEST COMEDY SERIES

AGE 18 – YOUTUBE



GUEST STAR ACTOR

KIDI – KEDJETIA VRS MAKOLA



BEST ACTRESS DRAMA SERIES

NIKKI SAMONAS, AMANDA JISSIH – ALL WALKS OF LIFE



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

RICHARD XAVIER AMOAKOH – KEJETIA VRS MAKOLA (JOY PRIME)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

LISA OKYERE –INSIDE LIFE (YOUTUBE)



LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

MAAME ESI – KASOA TROTRO



FOREIGN SERIES

BETRAYAL – MAX TV



BEST ACTOR DRAMA SERIES

PRINCE ASHALEY – AGE 18



BEST DRAMA SERIES

AGE 18 SERIES – YOUTUBE



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR DRAMA

HAYFORD NANA OWUSU – AGE 18



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS DRAMA

PRISCILLA OPOKU AGYEMAN – STRYKE



OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SHOW OF THE YEAR

UNITED SHOWBIZ – UTV



BLOGGER OF THE YEAR

ZIONFELIX.COM