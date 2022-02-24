Ghana Jollof is the best, Nigerian Jollof tastes like 'Oblayo' - OB Amponsah

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

OB Amponsah shades Nigerians



OB says Ghana has the best Jollof



I love Egusi soup from Nigeria, OB



Ghanaian comedian, OB Amponsah has once again rekindled the Jollof war between Ghana and Nigeria by rating his country's dish above the other.



According to OB, Nigerians can boast of some of the best dishes on the continent but when it comes to Jollof, there is no place for them.



After being served with their Jollof during his visit, OB has disclosed that Nigerian Jollof tastes like 'Oblayo' also called gravels, a Ghanaian porridge made from corn.



Speaking on the Talkertainemnt show with Elsie Lamar, he said: "I was given a 5-star treatment when I got to Nigeria... The treatment was awesome, food, star treatment. They were always asking if I had eaten. Everything was nice except for their Jollof. I must be honest, Ghana Jollof is better than Nigerian Jollof but their other food was good.



"Nigerian Jollof tastes like 'Oblayo' (porridge). The rice is big, that is the problem. I think the cooking and everything is okay. The rice is local, the big ones. That is what makes Nigerian Jollof different. That is my observation."



He furthered: "But their Egusi and Ogbono, my goodness is good. I wish I was eating some right now."



Detailing his experience in Lagos where he was billed for a comedy show, OB noted that he was given a resounding welcome from the audience and a good treat from the organizers.



Watch Talkertainement below:



