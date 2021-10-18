Ghana Jollof is the best I’ve ever had – Ed Sheeran

Entertainment of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ed Sheeran said Ghana’s jollof rice is unbeatable



• Ed Sheeran argued with Nigerian singer Yemi Alade about which African country has the best jollof



• Ghana's jollof rice delicacy has been described as the best by several foreigners in recent times



Popular UK singer, Ed Sheeran has ruled in favour of Ghanaians following the longstanding argument regarding which African country can prepare the best jollof dish.



Sharing his opinion on the jollof debate which has seemingly narrowed down between Ghanaians and Nigerians, the ‘perfect’ hitmaker touted Ghana’s jollof as the best.





This was after Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade asked Ed-Sheeran for his opinion on the subject when they both met at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in the United Kingdom.



“Let’s not start this argument about the best jollof. I think I prefer Ghana’s jollof. I haven’t been to Nigeria yet, so I can’t say much about their jollof. When I came to Ghana, I lived with a bunch of Ghanaian guys and their jollof was so good,” Ed Sheeran told Yemi.



Meanwhile, Ghana seems to be in a comfortable lead as scores of international figures including the Former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, Australian Ambassador and the United States embassy in Ghana have all confirmed its jollof as the best in Africa.



Watch the video below



