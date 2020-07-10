Entertainment of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

Ghana Film Summit 2020 postponed

Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi

The fourth edition of the Ghana Film Summit set for Friday, July 10, 2020, has been postponed. According to the organizers, the postponement was due to the isolation of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was the special guest for this year’s summit.



A statement signed by Gifty Serwaa Bonsu Anaafi, secretary of the planning committee and copied to the media said, “We write as the organizers of the Ghana Film Summit 2020 to inform the film industry and the general public that the summit has been postponed to the last week of July 2020. The actual date will be communicated soon.



“Due to the 14 days self-isolation of the President of the Republic, which started on Saturday July 4, 2020, the Office of the President has instructed the organizers of the summit to postpone the summit so that the President can honour his invitation, as the Special Guest of Honour for the summit after his 14-days self-isolation.



“In light of the above, we hereby apologize to you all for any inconvenience,” the statement said.





