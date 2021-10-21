You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 10 21Article 1384939

Ghana Event Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Over the weekend, organisers of the annual Ghana Event Awards announced winners for the 2021 edition.

The event was held at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra. Winners included DJ Vyrusky, Diana Antwi Hamilton and Kojo Manuel.

Check out the winners of the 4th GEA below.

Regional Event of the Year - Upper West Creative Art Awards

Event Entertainer of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Event of the Year – Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards

Best Event Company of the Year – Genet Services

Best Event Venue of the Year – (Accra City Hotel)

Event Influencer of the Year (Blogger) – Ronnie Is Everywhere

Best Event Security of the Year – Asuavo Security

Ghana’s Favorite Event – 3music Awards

Event Mc of the Year (Female)- Mzgee

Event Photographer of the Year – Manuel Photography

Csr Event of the Year - Mask4all Charity Concert

Event MC of the Year (Male) – Nathaniel Attoh

Event DJ of the Year – DJ Vyrusky

Youth Event of the Year – Ghana Tertiary Awards

Most Prestigious of the Year - Rhythms On Da Runway

Most Influential Event of the Year - Ghana Outstanding Women Awards

Best Virtual Event of the Year – Exclusive Men Of The Africa Awards

Best Event Setup of the Year – Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Best Event Venue of the Year (Dome, Garden, Conference Hall) – Underbridge Event Centre

Best Event Venue (Bar/Lounge) – Front/Back Accra

Event Hypeman of the Year – Kojo Manuel

Experiential Company of the Year – Btl Africa

Emerging Event of the Year - Upper West Creative Arts Awards

Corporate Event of the Year – Charted Institute Of Marketing Ghana Awards

Event Sponsor of the Year - Adonko Next Level Energy Drink

