Entertainment of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana DJ Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Organisers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards have announced winners for this year’s edition of the scheme.

The announcement was done on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at a ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre. The winners included DJ Vyrusky, DJ Xpliph, Ohemaa Woyegye and DJ Switch.

Established in 2013, the Ghana DJ Awards is a scheme “created to celebrate and appreciate the talents of Disc Jockeys (DJs), as well as to foster the development of the Ghana music industry by rewarding and celebrating Radio, Mobile and Club Disc Jockeys who have excelled in their fields of endeavor”.

The main objective, organisers say “is to recognize the electronic dance music scene, and seek to let the world know that the art of DJ’ing is a respected craft, with DJs playing a major role in the overall Music and Entertainment industry.”

Below is the list of winners as published on the Ghana DJ Awards website.

DJ/ARTIST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
DJ Sly feat. Fameye – Strategy

DJ DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR
DJ Dials

MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR
Abeiku Sarkcess

EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Vyrusky

ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Xpliph – Mr Drew

SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Tality

BEST MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Rampage

MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR
Cups & Bass (Afrobeats & Asakaa) – DJ Loft & Kojo Manuel

VIDEO JOCKEY OF THE YEAR
DJ Xpliph

FEMALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Ohemaa Woyegye

MALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR
Mr Kaxtro – Ultimate FM

FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ MJ

DJS’ SONG OF THE YEAR
Touch It – KiDi

PUB DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Mac Tonto – Superb Lounge

CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Kkrackk – Club Onyx

REGGAE/DANCEHALL DJ OF THE YEAR
King Lagazee – Hitz 103.9FM

AFROBEAT/HIPLIFE DJ OF THE YEAR
Mr Shark

HIGH LIFE DJ OF THE YEAR
Oyokodehyie Kofi – Accra FM

GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR
Franky 5 – Hitz FM

BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (GHANAIAN)
DJ Mixmaster Berto (USA)

BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ
DJames

RECORD PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
Papa Bills

YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Switch

BEST DJ – SOUTHERN ZONE
DJ Vyrusky

BEST DJ – CENTRAL ZONE
Mr Kaxtro

BEST DJ – NORTHERN ZONE
DJ Tobile

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Paul Ankrah aka B’Lei

DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Vyrusky

