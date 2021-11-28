Ghana DJ Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 November 2021

2021 Ghana DJs Awards held



DJs honoured at Ghana DJs Awards



DJ Vyrusky crowned DJ of the Year 2021<



Organisers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards have announced winners for this year’s edition of the scheme.



The announcement was done on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at a ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre. The winners included DJ Vyrusky, DJ Xpliph, Ohemaa Woyegye and DJ Switch.



Established in 2013, the Ghana DJ Awards is a scheme “created to celebrate and appreciate the talents of Disc Jockeys (DJs), as well as to foster the development of the Ghana music industry by rewarding and celebrating Radio, Mobile and Club Disc Jockeys who have excelled in their fields of endeavor”.



The main objective, organisers say “is to recognize the electronic dance music scene, and seek to let the world know that the art of DJ’ing is a respected craft, with DJs playing a major role in the overall Music and Entertainment industry.”



Below is the list of winners as published on the Ghana DJ Awards website.



DJ/ARTIST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

DJ Sly feat. Fameye – Strategy



DJ DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

DJ Dials



MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR

Abeiku Sarkcess



EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky



ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Xpliph – Mr Drew



SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Tality



BEST MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Rampage



MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

Cups & Bass (Afrobeats & Asakaa) – DJ Loft & Kojo Manuel



VIDEO JOCKEY OF THE YEAR

DJ Xpliph



FEMALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Ohemaa Woyegye



MALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

Mr Kaxtro – Ultimate FM



FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ MJ



DJS’ SONG OF THE YEAR

Touch It – KiDi



PUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Mac Tonto – Superb Lounge



CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Kkrackk – Club Onyx



REGGAE/DANCEHALL DJ OF THE YEAR

King Lagazee – Hitz 103.9FM



AFROBEAT/HIPLIFE DJ OF THE YEAR

Mr Shark



HIGH LIFE DJ OF THE YEAR

Oyokodehyie Kofi – Accra FM



GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR

Franky 5 – Hitz FM



BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (GHANAIAN)

DJ Mixmaster Berto (USA)



BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ

DJames



RECORD PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Papa Bills



YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Switch



BEST DJ – SOUTHERN ZONE

DJ Vyrusky



BEST DJ – CENTRAL ZONE

Mr Kaxtro



BEST DJ – NORTHERN ZONE

DJ Tobile



LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Paul Ankrah aka B’Lei



DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky