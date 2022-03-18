Ghana Association of Writers still receiving projects for 6th edition of awards

Entertainment of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: Joe Lartey Jnr, Contributor

The Ghana Association of Writers has announced that it is still receiving literary projects for the 6th edition of the Ghana Writers Literary Awards.



Speaking in an interview, the Chairperson of the Awards Committee, Doris Adabasu Kuwornu reiterated the importance of the awards which seeks to encourage writers across the country.



The 6th edition of the awards which is themed “Honouring Literary Excellence” is scheduled for November 19, 2022.



The submission of literary works opened on the 15th of February and will close on the 15th of April 2022.



The various categories are: Novel, Short Story, Children's Story, Children's Poetry, Creative Non-fiction, Drama, Spoken Word, Screenplay, Story or literary work in a Ghanaian language, Science and Mathematics. E-books and Audio books are also accepted.



Writers are encouraged to GAW website at www.gaw.org.gh to download submission forms.



