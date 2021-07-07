GhOne, GhanaWeb to telecast, live-stream Ghana Music Awards UK launch

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Leading Ghanaian website GhanaWeb and a subsidiary of EIB group GhOne Television will be broadcasting live the official launch of the 2021 edition of Ghana Music Awards UK.



The two platforms as part of being accredited partners of the Award scheme will also be airing a 30-minute diary live on their various networks ahead of the launch.



The diary prepares the road map for the awards scheme is slated to be held on October 9th in London at the plush Royal Regency Palace.



The event is expected to attract Ghanaian music fans in the UK, other European countries, and across the world.



The organizers have hinted that celebrated musicians and notable industry big wigs will be there to entertain the audience.



Following this agreement, GhOne and GhanaWeb amongst other media partners will telecast live the official launch and nominees' announcement of the 5th edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK on 23rd July at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.



The source at the Planning & Advisory Board of GMAUK also confirmed other media partnership deals including Zylofon Media, Media General, Multi-Media Group and Despite Media all in Ghana, and Prekese Radio in Hamburg, Germany.