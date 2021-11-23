GhCALI releases entrancing visuals for a new single featuring Patapaa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: GNA

Kwabla Jacob Dunyo, better known in the music industry as GhCALI has released the much-awaited music video of his "Strong Waist" hit single which features Patapaa Amisty.



The song is part of GhCALI's first studio album titled “Loyalty To Royalty” which features some top musical acts in Ghana with Patapaa demonstrating his creative prowess on this tune.



The budding music sensation after dropping the months ago has followed it up with enticing visuals which capture some thrilling dance routines.



The well-curated piece by 'Riddim Boss' is a danceable tune that would keep your feet wobbling.



GhCALI has released a number of songs ever since he made a breakthrough in the music circles and remains a bright prospect for Ghanaian music.



Watch video below



