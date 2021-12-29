Getting liposuction won't guarantee you a husband - Diana Asamoah tells women

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diana Asamoah speaks against liposuction



Big breast and buttocks can not keep a man, Diana Asamoah



Live a just life, Diana Asamoah to women



Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has spoken against liposuction especially for women who go under the knife just to attract a man.



The renowned singer has admonished women to just live a just life.



She added that bigger breasts, hips and buttocks can not hold a man down as he can decide to leave the relationship even after obtaining what many describe as a perfect body.



"The craze for liposuction is just because these women believe that when they do it, they can attract a husband. It is God who gives husbands," said Diana Asamoah in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Zionfelix TV.



Citing the example from the Holy Bible, the singer explained that Mary, the mother of Jesus did not have to "look perfect" for the Holy Spirit to settle on her as the mother of the saviour of the world.



Dian Asamoah continued: "We just have to live a just life. God can make you look stunning in just a dress. It is only Him who can make us whole. Some women go for breast implants and get complications afterwards. In some cases, their buttocks get rotten.



"We were all in this country when Moesha came to speak against it. When you read Proverbs 23:7 it tells us not to rely on our own understanding. Women think that when they work on their bodies, their men will love them. Yes, you can work on that body but your character will drive him away."



