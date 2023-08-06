Getting into mainstream music after a reality show isn’t automatic – Yaw Blvck

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Former TV3 Mentor contestant, Yaw Blvck, born George Somuah Gyamfi, has said blowing after participating in a reality show isn’t automatic.



According to the Master’s degree holder, seeing the likes of Lasmid making waves with hit songs almost made him low mentally.



He told Amansan Krakye in an interview “I wouldn’t say I hit depression but I was very low mentally it’s very tough because the same year that Lasmid came was the same year I also came out of TV3 Mentor.



“And through covid things came to a standstill so if you’d watch for all of us we were low up until when Lasmid got Friday Night song that worked for him.



“It’s not automatic that once you exit from a reality show you’re going to blow there’s a lot of work that goes into it and the people around you is also part of it,” he opined on Property FM in Cape Coast.



“If you don’t have a solid team around you that will keep pushing you and telling you that is a matter of time let’s keep doing this you’ll give up,” he concluded as monitored by MyNewsGh.com.