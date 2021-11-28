Getting featured on album doesn't make one a Grammys' nominee - Rocky Dawuni explains

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: ghbase.com

Rocky Dawuni has clarified confusion surrounding Grammys nominations.



Speaking in an interview on Citi TV, the Ghanaian-US-based musician explained that getting featured on an album nominated in the Grammy’s does not make him a nominee.



He further explained that there are rules and criteria in selecting a nominee in the Recording Academy. Rocky indicated that a nomination adds immense value to one’s craft; however, it should not be taken likely.



“There is a lot of confusion, as you would understand, Grammy nomination is for a body of work, so there is a difference between a nominee for a Grammy and also featuring to be part of a song of a Grammy-nominated album.



“You have contributed to the song, but you are not a nominee. The thing is, I am not the one saying it. You should go to the Academy website and see who the nominees are,” he added.



Rocky Dawuni went on to add that “I think that sometimes…been featured on a record is a great achievement. It’s really great, but we have to also recognize what is… we can’t create our own rules here and be using those rules.”



The brutally honest comment from the camp of Rocky Dawuni comes at the back of calls that Stonebwoy also got nominated largely due to the fact that the BHiM Nation CEO was featured on a Grammy-nominated album.



But as it stands, Rocky Dawuni who was officially nominated by the Grammys academy has made it clear that getting featured on an album nominated in the Grammy’s doesn’t make one a nominee as in the case of Stonebwoy.