Get yourself a partner who allows you be yourself – Efia Odo

Entertainment of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo, has advised women to settle down with partners that they can be themselves around and not have to change their lifestyle.



In an interview with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on eTV Ghana’s African Women’s Voices show, she was asked if it is easy as a career woman and a popularly one at that, to flaunt her man on social media. She replied that it depends on the type of partner that one has.



“Some partners don’t mind being shown on social media and some partners are very private so it depends on the type of partner you have. Also, if he understands your work, maybe once in a blue moon, a partner who is reserved might agree to come out,” she said.



Efia noted that it all has to do with communicating and knowing what both parties like and do not like.



The actress warned that before falling deeply in love with anyone, it is important that they know who you are and what you are about so that the relationship does not start to go sideways when he starts to see the things that you personally like to do or your job requires you to do, which he does not agree with.



“There’s no way it’s gonna work if for instance, I’m dating a doctor who’s reserved and he doesn’t like me wearing bikinis. I would not date someone like that because I have to be myself but if by chance, I happen to fall in love with someone like that, I’ll just have to do whatever he wants,” she further added.