Get vaccinated - Nana Aba Anamoah to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Aba Anamoah encourages the public to get vaccinated



Nana Aba angry over ignorant tweeps on COVID-19 vaccines



Ghana records rise in vaccination reluctance





At a time where many have raised concerns about the safety of the COVID-19 jabs being administered to the general public, broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah has reiterated that the vaccines are safe.



The General Manager of GHOne TV, on Thursday, December 16, 2021, called on Ghanaians who are yet to take the jab to visit the nearest approved health center to take the jab and protect themselves against the deadly virus.



Her call comes at a time where reports indicate that there is a rise in vaccination reluctance in Ghana.



"Get vaccinated," Nana Aba captioned a screenshot of an SMS from the Ghana Health Service urging Ghanaians to be vaccinated and protected with the assurance that the jabs are safe.



Earlier, the award-winning journalist went hard against persons spreading falsehood that the vaccines are not safe.



She asked them to keep their opinions and misconceptions to themselves and not misinform the public.



"The ignorance being spewed about vaccines on this app is painfully shocking. If you won’t take the jab, stay in your room quietly and let the rest of your compatriots be. Period," she wrote in a tweet dated December 14.



