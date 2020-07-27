Music of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Eben Owurachy, Contributor

Get to know Kweku Wina, a talented lyricist redefining rap music in Kumasi

Kweku Wina, rapper

Kumasi has always been the home of gifted rappers in Ghana. From the days of Okyeame Kwame, Lord Kenya to even new school acts like Strongman, Kojo Cue and Amerado, Kumasi has always given Ghanaians a different vibe of rap music.



Recently, there is a new young rapper known as Kweku Wina who is redefining rap music in the Ashanti Regional capital with his own unique style and swag.



Kweku Wina who is known in real life as Winfred Asante was formerly called Y Flick back in SHS at Kumasi Anglican School.



Kweku Wina's journey into music has not been easy but he is proud of his small achievements which include winning Fiesta Cypher International 2019. He was also listed as part of Top 5 African Rappers of the BicShaver.



He was First Runner Up of Pure FM Bar4Bar Freestyle Competition Season 1 in Kumasi. He again emerged First Runner Up of Y FM Rap League Month of April also in Kumasi.



Though he is a 'rookie' in the music business, Kweku Wina has been doing music professionally for 3 years and has been able to officially release 5 singles.



He sees himself as a versatile artiste as he can perform well on any beat whether Hip Hop, Dancehall or Afrobeats.



Kweku Wina's only source of motivation as an upcoming act is himself because he feels he has the talent to make a big statement in Ghana's music industry.



Aside rap, Wina can equally sing well and this ability sets him apart from other young rappers in Ghana.



He has admitted that the only real challenge to his craft currently has to do with money to promote his music to the world.



With song collaborations, Kweku Wina is working hard to get a feature from either Sarkodie or Stonebwoy.



The 'One Chance' crooner will be releasing a new song titled 'Destiny' on 31 July and many of his fans are anxiously waiting to hear another great piece from him again.

