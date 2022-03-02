‘Get off social media and seek help’ - Sandra Ankobiah tells Moesha

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Moesha makes confession



Sandra Ankobiah replies to Moesha after confession



Moesha claims Sandra and herself dated men for money



Actress Sandra Ankobiah has responded to colleague Moesha Boduong after the latter confessed to spreading rumours that the former had a boyfriend who was locked in jail for peddling drugs.



According to Sandra Ankobiah, Moesha should take a break from social media and request help. Sandra's suggestion was on the heels of an unqualified apology Moesha rendered to her over some accusations spewed.



“I love you my sister-law, but God loves you more,” Moesha told Sandra who replied, saying “I love you too my dear but please get off social media and seek help”.



Moesha then went on to share more information where she touched on Sandra’s future, the gossip she spread, Sandra marrying her uncle, her profession and more.



The message shared on social media read:



“Sandra, I’m very sorry for telling people that you had a boyfriend that was in jail for drugs, and I also heard it from people, and I never said it to make you look bad.



“Everyone talks about everyone in our industry. I know you’ve also spoken about me and laughed at my fake designers.



“I know you love me because God brought you into my life and you will marry my uncle and you two will love each other.



“No one will ever cheat on their partners, and I will pray for God to protect your marriage and God will provide for you and my uncle.



“You will go back to being a lawyer and you will defend prisoners and I will take people out of jail with the help of God Almighty and I will help many prostitutes to find a job and they will love us because we both date men for money and I will defend you because you are my in-law.”











