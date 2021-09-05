Gemann now father to daughter of taxi driver he killed

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 September 2021

Popular pop star Nana Akwasi Agyemang alias Gemann has revealed that he has now become a father to the daughter of the taxi driver he shot in 1995.



Geman was arrested over the murder of the taxi driver after a female friend of his hired the services of the driver from Odorkor to his home in Dome. The taxi driver had wanted to take 4,000 cedis now 40 pesewas instead of the 3,000 [30p] agreed on.



It was during the process of an argument that Nana Akwasi Agyemang shot and killed the taxi driver at Dome in Accra and was later sentenced to death by hanging in 1995.



However, 14-years after his release from prison, the musician-turned-pastor says he now has a father-daughter relationship with the daughter of the late taxi driver.



Although he kept her name anonymous, he said, “I can’t mention her name because she has told me not to talk about this in public because it worries her emotionally and people want to use it against our relationship."



Speaking on Power FM, the veteran musician revealed that he started providing for the girl while in prison and she had successfully completed her tertiary education.



According to him, he was inspired to cater for his daughter since her father was no more and thought it wise to become a responsible father to her.



“I took care of her and now she is done with college. I started caring for her a little whiles in prison but it all begun properly when I was released,” he said.



Adding, “I felt it was my responsibility because the man was no more, so why don’t I take her as my child.”



He went on to explain that they have had conversations on the unfortunate incident which took place 26 years ago.



“She was 14 years when I was released because she was born in 1995 when the incident happened. She is aware of what happened, we’ve spoken about it because I know the truth. She was angry initially but she’s now happy I’m her father because there are a number of people who don’t have fathers,” Gemann said.



According to him, the girl is okay having him as a father since her mother has moved on to remarry.



He said, “She has no regrets having me… her mother has moved on, she’s has remarried. It is not everything that I have done for them that I can say publicly.”







