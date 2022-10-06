Gasmilla to host ‘Abelefest’

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Odartei Milla Lamptey, popularly known as Gasmilla, has said he is putting together an ‘Abelefest' programme to bring all his fans together.



The event, he said will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Alliance Francais in Accra.



Gasmilla who was a guest on GhanaWeb's E-Forum show hosted by Abrantepa said some of his patrons have been oblivious of his progress and activities, hence, his decision to put this program together.



"I meet people that like me but they are in the dark. So, I wanted to have an event where I can bring all my fans together to come and have an amazing time and for me to connect with them and say thank you for supporting me all this time,” he said.



He added that he has set up the festival to keep running even when he is no more.



“I also thought that if it was something that will outlive me, so, if today God takes my soul and I’m not around, the event could also help other people,” he added.



Going into the details of the program, Gasmilla noted that the event “ starts very early in the morning from 6 am to 6 pm. It will just be a food fest and a funfair. We use ‘abele’ (corn) for many things like banku, kenkey and kpokpoi.



“It will be live at Alliance Francais. You know that additional food which is kpokpoi when is time for Homowo, we use corn or maize to cook it. This time, we will do it live at Alliance Francais for you to see it.



“By noon it should be ready, so we dish it out and sit like a family and have a meal. Performances will start from 6 pm until midnight,” he updated.



Gasmilla further disclosed that he and his team will serve some free food to his fans whereas there will be vendors to sell other foods made of corn.



“Kpokpoi is going to be free of charge. We can’t even sell it, but if you want to eat banku and okro to your satisfaction, there will be vendors selling food made out of corn.



“This year we wanted to do it strictly with Ga artistes or those that sing similarly. We have Adani Best coming, we have Cina Soul coming through, we have Luther coming through, Papillon Blood, Apaatse, and Mari Somario, among others,” he informed.





