Gambo talks about his 'New Era' E.P

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian trap rapper, singer and songwriter, Bashiru Gambo, known in showbiz as Gambo, has shed some light on his new E.P dubbed, the ‘New Era' EP.



Revealing how it all started, he stated that he got the idea when the country was on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



He told Rev Erskine on Y 107.9 FM’s 'Myd Morning Radio Show', “The song with Edem was the first because he and I live in the same hood. He just called me one time, and we went to the studio and did it.”



He stated that this E.P proves to him that he has worked hard and has grown in the music industry. “I am only a year old in the industry and I’ve already made so much progress which this E.P proves,” he stated.



Gambo noted that the artistes he featured on his E.P are enough proof that he is working hard.



“It’s not easy to get the people I worked with and more especially putting them on your song.”



The E.P features some top Ghanaian artistes like Medikal, Sefa, Strongman and Edem.



He shared that working with all the artistes was very easy and fun as he had a good time producing the songs with them.



Commenting on his song with Sefa, he shared, “Nobody expected me to be so emotional but that song has a story to it. I wrote it when I had my first heartbreak about three or four years ago.”



Gambo asked his fans to watch out for his new project, an album he is working on. “It’ll be out soon and it’s fire so the fans should watch out for it,” he assured.