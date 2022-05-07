Gambo embarrassed on VGMA red carpet trying to hold host’s waist

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

VGMA Industry Awards held



Gambo wins 'Unsung Act of The Year' at VGMA



Gambo trends on social media



Ghanaian rapper, Bashir Annan, known as Gambo, has got social media talking after he was embarrassed at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) for trying to hold the waist of a female red-carpet host.



In a video that has since gone viral on various social media platforms, the artiste had his hands removed when he touched the waistline of the female host in the glaring view of the world.



This was before Gambo donned two-piece sweatpants found composure and answered the question that was thrown at him by the host.



Since his appearance on the music scene in 2020, with his first single 'Kwacha', Gambo has built a brand and reputation for himself.



According to him, he believes musicians in Ghana need to invest heavily in producing quality and classic music videos and projecting Ghana as a land of opportunities.



On February 28, 2021, Gambo released the official video for his single ‘Drip’.



Drip was one of the fine tunes off Gambo's 'New Era' Extended Play. It featured Edem.







Meanwhile, the 23rd VGMA comes off on May 7. Here are some expectations.







