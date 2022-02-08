You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 02 08Article 1463929

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gabby ‘borrows’ Sarkodie’s craft to make economic point against Mahama

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Sarkodie Sarkodie

Mahama releases economic epistle

He tasks government to act to avert economic collapse

Gabby slams Mahama for effrontery to critique government

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s relation, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, uses his social media handle to address different issues, a key task being to support and defend the government and its policies.

In the line of support, Gabby has often had cause to hit back at detractors of the government.

A recent case in point was his February 7, 2022 fight back at a damning economic verdict by former President John Dramani Mahama on the economy of the country.

Despite responding to a purely economic presentation by Mahama, Gabby employed an analogy that involved a stammerer and a rapper. While apologizing to stammerer’s for his use of their situation, he chose one rapper to mention. Sarkodie.

“Listening to John Mahama preach on the economy is like hearing a stammerer (apologies to stammerers), not only boldly criticising @sarkodie’s rap, but trying to convince music lovers that @sarkodie must learn to learn how to verbalise from him, the stutterer,” he tweeted.

Gabby’s beef with Mahama’s economic epistle

According to Otchere-Darko, Mahama has no locus to issue a critical verdict over the economy especially because under his watch, it took only the International Monetary Fund to save the economy from collapse.

Early on, he had quoted a portion of Mahama’s economic diagnosis before posting his verdict on same.

“JM’s Teachings: “Government must as a matter of urgency, borrow a leaf from our sound approach toward the challenges we faced in 2015. We immediately convened the Senchi Economic Forum…”

“His “home-grown” policies to his home-grown problems led us to the IMF for IMF solutions,” Gabby stated.