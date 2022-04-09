Gabby Otchere-Darko calls for the 'clean' version of 'Kwaku The Traveller'

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Lawyer and leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko has expressed his love for the new banger in town 'Kwaku The Traveller', a song by rapper Black Sherif.



Gabby who has been following the trends on social media has praised the young rapper for his exceptional songwriting skills that have earned him hits after hits.



However, Mr Otchere-Darko believes that a clean version of 'Kwaku The Traveller' will aid in massive airplay on radio and television due to the use of curse words in the song.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, he wrote: "Is there a radio version of this smash hit of a song, Kwaku The Traveller? I hope so but it will be an interesting edit - due to where the juice is! Traditionally, for a song to go entirely commercial there must be a radio edit, a “clean” version. But I love it! Happy for him!"



Meanwhile, Blacko's new single released on March 30, has topped charts in Ghana and Nigeria with several TikTok users jumping onto the special challenge for the song.



