Ga artistes should push themselves more to promote their songs – Skrewfaze

Ghanaian musician, Jehoshaphat Eshun popularly known as Skrewfaze has entreated Ga artistes to put in their maximum efforts to promote their songs despite the struggles.



He noted that he encountered a plethora of challenges at the initial stages of his music career but through diligence and persistence, he made some strides.



His comment comes on the back of concerns over the non-performance of Ga songs in the Ghana music industry while other tribes thrive at their expense.



Speaking as a panelist on OnuaShowtime with Nana Ama Mcbrown, Skrewfaze urged Ga artistes to harness their efforts in terms of the marketing of their songs and not to relent in their endeavor to promote the music.



He stated that language should not be an impediment to the success of Ga songs because it portrays the Ghanaian culture to the outside world.



“Sometimes when the song is released, there should be an effort to promote it,” he said.



“I feel that once you are determined, you put in all your efforts. Even if no one supports you, you should be your own fan. With the Ga songs, despite the fact that they are not being marketed, with little support they can do well, I mean they should push themselves.



“Language should not be a barrier. The whole point is we are trying to sell our culture and portray it to the outside world. So it does not matter just believe in yourself and do whatever you want to do regardless of the language. That’s why I like subtitles to songs to make the audience understand,” he indicated.



Skrewfaze recounted how he struggled with the marketing and promotion of his songs at the initial stage of his music career.



“Some of my songs weren’t doing well in the beginning but I still pushed. I recorded one of my songs more than five times when I was charged GH¢300 and I paid. I put in that effort but with the Ga songs, they are not being marketed well,” he added.



