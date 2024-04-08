GWR: Most lipstick applications in 30 secs contender disqualified, say he will attempt again

Entertainment of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dela Gomey, a Ghanaian nurse and makeup artist who recently attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds, has had his attempt rejected by the World Records body.



In a spirited attempt made in January, Gomey managed to apply lipstick to eight models within the allotted time, surpassing the current record of four applications in 30 seconds set in 2018 by Chinese makeup artist Li Jiaqi.



However, according to graphic.com.gh, his effort was not recognised by the Guinness World Records due to non-compliance with certain guidelines.



The report stated that the official response from the record-keeping organisation pointed out that the lipstick was not applied evenly across both the upper and lower lips of the models.



Moreover, some models were seen adjusting the lipstick themselves, and in one instance, the application strayed outside the lip area.



Confirming the news to GhanaWeb Entertainment, Gomey says he remains undaunted by the failure and has already submitted a request for a new attempt.



"I have reapplied for the record attempt. The current holder made the attempt three consecutive times before getting the certificate," he said.



Dela Gomey's determination to set a new record is unwavering, and he is preparing diligently for his next attempt which he says will be "immediately after I receive approval from them."



Dela joins the many Ghanaians who have attempted to secure a world record for the country.



He joins other personalities, including Afua Asantewaa (sing-a-thon) and Chef Failatu Abdul Razark (cook-a-thon) who have had their attempts disqualified due to one infraction or another.



ID/ ADG



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment here







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.