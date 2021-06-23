GTA organizes promotional tour for media with city tour coach

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) on Tuesday, June 22, took time off to tour the city of Accra in their new double-decker bus popularly known as 'auntie deede' or 'open-top' bus.



The colourful bus which has external seats on top with an open roof was the delight and spectacle of many as the bus toured some parts of the capital.



The tour started from the Flagstaff house, through to the Ako-Adjei Interchange, the Ring-road and later to Osu where passengers on board enjoyed a first-class view of the beautiful structures in the capital.



At Osu, the bus used the Oxford Streets to the Christiansburg road then to the Independence Square where the bus stopped for passengers to view the Black Stars Square and the Independence Arch.



The journey continued from the Black Stars Square through to the Atta-Mills High Streets then to the famous Lighthouse building at the shores.



At Jamestown, the tourists spent time visiting some ancient sites which included the James Fort, the first Customs Habour, and Vulture town among others.



Speaking to the media after the tour, Acting Director of Co-operate Affairs at GTA, Jones Aruna Nelson noted that the authority had to brainstorm on innovative ways to rekindle tourism in the wake of the pandemic amidst the feats chalked in the ‘Year of Return’ project.



“When the pandemic hit nations worldwide in terms of their tourism, the way forward was to domestic tourism. We want to encourage Ghanaians to travel because the average Ghanaian does not travel. Even though tourism is limited by lack of discretionary time and money but we need to patronize our own,” he stated.



Nelson added, “The relaunch of the domestic tourism is to promote intercity tours in Accra and soon it would be replicated to other regions. We encourage all Ghanaians and families to come on board to Experience Ghana, See Ghana and Share Ghana”



The tour on Tuesday was the 4th promotional tour held by the GTA since its launch in June.