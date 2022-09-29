GRAMMY Boss promises to make Ghana a ‘skill hunting and development centre’ for the world

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Grammy Awards Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jnr, has promised to help the Creative Arts Senior High School (CASHS) at Kwadaso.



In an adomonline.com report, he noted that the finished creative school would become a hub of creative art skills hunting and development centre for the country, Africa and the rest of the world.



Mr Harvey Mason made the declaration when he paid a courtesy call on the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, in Accra.



The GRAMMY CEO also added that he was prepared to help the school and assist it by turning it into a first-class innovative organization.



Harvey Mason Jr's visit to the Schooling Service happened after an exclusive dinner meeting with artistes while explaining how a musician can win a GRAMMY.



As per the GRAMMY chief, to win a GRAMMY, one necessity is to live in the United States of America and be a part of the GRAMMY Academy.



“In order to win a GRAMMY, first, you've got to be part of the Academy and then the membership of the Academy will vote for you.



“If you are a member of the Academy, you've got to be a professional in the United States, for now, the United States,” he disclosed.



