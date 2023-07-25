GRA chased ‘small girl’ Tracey Boakye for flaunting her house, yet quiet on Cecilia Dapaah’s issue – Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Afia Schwarzenegger has disclosed how the Ghana Revenue Authority bugged Tracey Boakye for tax after she flaunted her house online but has remained silent on Cecilia Dapaah’s $ 1 million saga.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2022, Tracey flaunted her East Legon property on social media when she took Abeiku Santana on a tour around the mansion during an interview.



However, following reports that some $ 1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis have been stolen from Cecilia Dapaah’s home, Afia Schwarzenegger has questioned the GRA’s failure to also retrieve some tax from her.



Afia said the revenue authority has failed to pester the ex-sanitation minister for tax, now that it is evident that she has such huge amount of monies, specifically in cash.



“And what is the GRA doing about this? GRA when Tracey Boakye flaunted her house, Tracey Boakye, a small girl trying to survive, you guys chased her for tax. You are pestering us every time for tax although our businesses are not flourishing. Chasing us to pay tax for our almost collapsed businesses,” she fumed in a video shared on Instagram.



Background



It emerged on Friday, July 21 that two house helps of the Minister are facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis at the former minister’s residence at Abelenkpe, Accra, in October 2022.



The two, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole the monies and personal effects of the couple, between the months of July and October 2022.



Both have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis.





