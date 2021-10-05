GOWA’21: Dr Louisa Ansong-Satekla named Outstanding Woman in Health

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Dr. Louisa Ansong-Satekla has been named the recipient of the 2021 “Ghana Outstanding Woman in Health” from the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA). She was recognized for contributing immensely to the development of Ghana and giving back to society.



“It’s truly an honour to be receiving an award like this,” she said after receiving the award. “Honestly I think all female health workers deserve one of these, but let’s just say I’m accepting it on their behalf as front liners for all of our good health.”



“We all know the past year has been really tough for health workers all over the world due to the pandemic. But even more so for female health workers. Most of these female doctors, nurses, midwives make sacrifices daily to make the lives of their patients better,” Dr Louisa added



In Ghana, Dr. Louisa runs a specialist dentistry clinic as a Dental Surgeon. Her expertise is in providing complete specialized care for complicated dental situations. Her clinic, Charisma Dental Clinic, is a popular location for local and worldwide celebrities seeking expert guidance on their dental health.



The annual award ceremony, currently in its 4th edition was held on October 1, 2021, at Marriott Hotel, Accra.



The event played a host to notable queen mothers: Nana Obiribea (Akuapem-Obosomase Gyaasehemaa), Ansaa Sasraku (Akuapem-Larteh Akwamuhene Ankobeahemaa), Nana Tiaah Ampem Darkoa ( Akuapem Apirede-Mawerehemaa), and Mamaga Akua Sabea Nyabo VII (Paramount Queen – Akrofu, Volta) who graced the ceremony.