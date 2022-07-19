GOGAlbum: Shatta Wale drops hint of collaborating with big-time American musician

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

The boss of the Shatta Movement, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr aka Shatta Wale has in a recent post on one of his numerous Facebook pages suggested that he has featured a top American musician.



The self-acclaimed African Dancehall king has in the last few weeks been releasing the tracklist of his long-awaited Gift Of God Album.



So far, Shatta Wale has released two track titles and one of the two has top Nigerian musician, Naira Marley featuring on the album.



While his fans and many lovers are waiting in anticipation for the thirteen other songs and the possible features Shatta Wale has on the album, the controversial musician took to his Facebook wall on Monday night to write:



"They will be wondering how I got this feature ????????☝️"



The post shared by Shatta Wale online is getting a lot of reactions from his followers who believe that the American flag he uses in there suggests that he has featured a big-time American musician.



Mind you, Shatta Wale got featured on Beyonce’s ‘Already’ song which is off Beyonce’s Album “Lion King – The Gift.”



Well, we wait to see who this name is.





