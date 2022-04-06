GMB Queen Baci ties the knot in a private ceremony

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Baci is off the market



Beauty queen ties the knot in a private ceremony



Baci goes flawless for her wedding



Former beauty queen and winner of 2014 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Abigail Baciara Bentie, better known as Baci, has married her sweetheart in a private ceremony.



Baci, who was a representative of the Upper West Region, gained fame after grabbing the crown in the competition.



The young diplomat now known as Mrs Baciara Gyasi tied the knot in an all-white themed wedding that had in attendance 40 guests.



Baci dazzled in an off-should gown designed by Ghanaian designer, Création Tenni and rocked pixie hair with a fascinator for her big day.



The intimate union which had on board top Ghanaian wedding vendors was graced by close friends and family



Check out some photos below:

















