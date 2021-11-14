GMAUK: Sarkodie presents Afrobeats/Afro Pop Song of the Year Award to Gyakie

Entertainment of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Ghanaian Hiplife/Hip Hop artiste, Sarkodie presented Ghana Music Awards UK Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Song of the Year plaque to sensational musician Gyakie at Kempinski Hotel, Accra.



This move was facilitated by the organisers of Ghana Music Awards UK led by Co-founder, Emmelio Tetteh.



Organisers of the scheme are in Ghana with the aim of making sure they deliver the plaques to every individual who won after doing the same to the UK-based winners.



Currently, awardees including Cina Soul, Fameye, Keche, Akwaboah, Mr Drew, Diana Hamilton amongst others have received their awards. The GMAUK team have also presented the special recognition award to GhanaWeb.



Ghana Music Awards UK is a peoples choice Award that aims at rewarding excellence, expanding and developing the Ghanaian music industry both abroad and in Ghana.



The 5th edition successfully came off on October 9, with top personalities across Africa attending in London.