GMA-USA holds nominees party

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Organizers of the 2021 Ghana Music Awards-USA held a nominees party and presented certificates to all nominated artists at the Bayview Village Entertainment Center in Accra on June 10, 2021.



The event was graced by almost 95% of the nominated artists who were present to receive their certificates.



As an awards scheme, the Ghana Music Awards-USA has set high standards when it comes to Ghanaian awards held in the diaspora.



This started with the CEO touring and touching base with most of the nominees and media houses in Ghana.



This has set the GMA-USA awards scheme apart from all others and shows their commitment to protecting and promoting Ghana culture not only in America and also to Ghana as well.



CEO of GMA-USA Dennis Boafo known as Don D commended all the artists and also 3Music for their support.



He thanked Bayview Village and Event 360 for jumping on board to support this venture at relatively short notice.



He revealed that the event was put together within 5 days yet came off without a hitch. He applauded the efforts put in by the Country and Communication Director of GMA-USA (Mz Gee) for pull the event off successfully.



This is he says proves that Ghanaians when given the needed support and resources can do far more better than they are doing now.



