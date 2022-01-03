GIPC thrills Ghanaians at 'Taste of Ghana' concert

Entertainment of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The second edition of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre’s ‘Taste of Ghana’ festival that celebrates Ghana’s unique culture, came off on 27 December 2021 at the forecourt of the State House under the theme: ‘Our Language Our Identity Our Pride’



The event featured various indigenous cultural elements comprising music, poetry, theatrical performances, food, clothing, among others, with an emphasis on the use of Ghanaian languages to create a memorable experience for the patrons.



The artistes that performed include Soul Winners, Amakye Dede, Samini, Efya, King Promise, Kofi Kinaata among others.



The star-studded concert was MCeed by David Dontoh, Abeiku Santana, Giovanni Caleb, and Clemento Suarez.