GIMPA SRC election: Details of Samini's competitor, policies

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Contesting against Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Samini, in the coming Students’ Representative Council (SRC) election at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) is Theophilus Quartey.



The two candidates; Samini and Theophilus Quartey would be competing for the presidency.



Theophilus Quartey is a level 300 student of Finance. He joined GIMPA in 2019. He has been the representative of his class at the General Assembly of the SRC since level 100.



He believes he would win the elections over Samini because of his track record of service to the students of the institute.



According to him, should he be elected as president of the SRC, these are the policies he would implement:





1.Create an inclusive administration where students with expertise who would want to serve under his administration would be given the platform to contribute their quota to the development of the school.



2.All heads of student bodies would automatically become part of deliberation boards and committees.



3.He would establish a very transparent administration where the expenditure of the SRC shall be published at the end of his tenure.



4.Create a system where parts of the SRC dues would be used to assist needy students.