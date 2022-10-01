GI-KACE holds AI Series Forum on music and creative arts

Music of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Source: GI-KACE

The Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE) has organised Artificial Intelligence (AI) knowledge series forum on music, entertainment, culture and the creative arts.



The event, which took place at the auditorium of the Centre on Thursday, September 29, brought together several students, innovators, stakeholders and industry practitioners.



Some of the dignitaries who were present include; Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) President, Bessa Simons; renowned Ghanaian poet, Rhyme Sonny; Host of Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show, Kwesi Aboagye; and Director of Communications and Special Projects at MUSIGA, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, popularly known as ‘Daddy Bosco’ among others.



Speaking at the event, the Director-General for GI-KACE, Dr Collins Yeboah-Afari, stated that the session's relevance was to help create awareness about the opportunities available in using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the music, entertainment, culture and Creative Arts industry.



He also stated that with the right application of AI in the Creative Arts Industry, several jobs would be created in that space which will also increase revenue and impact Ghana’s Gross domestic product (GDP).



“The adoption of AI technologies in the music, entertainment, culture and Creative Arts industry will promote professionalism and enhance the quality of output churned out by the various players in the industry. This will also help showcase our talents to the rest of the world while in turn increasing the tourism value of Ghana,” Dr Yeboah-Afari said.



He noted that the event forms part of GI-KACE’s mandate to grow the ICT ecosystem in the ECOWAS sub-region and contribute to youth development while the Centre tries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Presenting on how AI is transforming the music industry globally, Kobby ‘Spiky’ Nkrumah, Host of Joy Geek Squad, Multimedia Group disclosed that AI is striking a chord in the music industry with many artists employing artificial intelligence in their music-making process.



He added that some Ais had been developed so well that they could even analyse the style of musicians and create songs based on the data collected, which will sound exactly like the musicians themselves.



“There are a few AI-powered music production platforms like JUKE Box and iZotope, among others, that can create and master music once all the right elements like genre and lyrics are provided. Some of these platforms can even continue the beat production for you if you want them to,” Mr Nkrumah noted.



He also added that Digital music streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify and the like are AI-powered that analyzes what you listen to regularly and send music recommendations to keep you updated on new trending songs based on your taste in music.



On her part, Winifred Kotin, Co-founder of CDD Super Fluids Labs, mentioned that: “We can also use AI in Tourism through Virtual and Augmented realities powered by Virtual assistants which deliver immersive experiences. There are also a lot of opportunities in AI in Tourism through AI-Power Chatbots on Digital Kiosks. Digital Kiosk can have AI Chatbots installed and placed at vantage places like the airports.”



Eyram Tawia, Chief Executive of Leti Arts, noted that AI plays an essential role in the development of Video Games, especially for him, who is a Ghanaian game developer.



The AI Knowledge Series was organised by GI-KACE in partnership with the Institute of ICT Professionals GH, AI Association Ghana, Runmila AI Institute and GIZ.







