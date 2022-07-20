‘GHAMRO vigorously pursuing its mandate’, Rex Omar says after court ruling

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Rex Omar, the Interim Director of Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), has assured members that the outfit remains resolute in the discharge of its duties despite a court ruling on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, that set aside elections organized by the management on March 15, 2022.



In a statement sent to GhanaWeb, Rex Omar mentioned that “GHAMRO is vigorously pursuing its mandate in terms of Licensing music users, collecting the said fees and distributing same. Further to Section 30 of the L.I1962, GHAMRO has duly submitted its report as required under law to the Regulators, the Attorney Generals Department through the Copyright Office.”



“We, therefore, urge all music users: radio, TV, pubs, nightclubs, restaurants, banks, shopping malls, barbering & hairdressing salons etc. to apply to GHAMRO for a license under section 36 to enable GHAMRO fulfill its mandate to distribute royalties to right owners.”



Rex Omar in the statement announced to members that the governing board has been asked by the court to step aside “pending the determination of the substantive matter” brought before it by aggrieved members led by Steven Boahene.



Below is the statement.



As you may be aware, the GHAMRO constitution enjoins the organization to organize elections every four years to elect a governing Board to steer the affairs of the society.



We have followed this pattern since the year 2015 till date, recently, however, some aggrieved members took the organization to court over the mandate of the Board and the Election Process.



After one year of the case follow-up, the court in February this year ruled favour of the Organization paving the way for the Board elections on 15th March 2022.



These aggrieved members led by Steven Boahene appealed against the decision which the trail Judge duly set aside on Tuesday 19th July 2022 pending the determination of the substantive matter. Thus, by implication, the Governing Board has been set aside.



I will like to take this opportunity to assure our members and the general public that, GHAMRO is vigorously pursuing its mandate in terms of Licensing music users, collecting the said fees and distributing same.



Further to Section 30 of the L.I1962, GHAMRO has duly submitted its report as required under law to the Regulators, the Attorney Generals Department through the Copyright Office.



We, therefore, urge all music users: radio, TV, pubs, nightclubs, restaurants, banks, shopping malls, barbering & hairdressing salons etc. to apply to GHAMRO for a license under section 36 to enable GHAMRO fulfill its mandate to distribute royalties to Right Owners. GOD BLESS US ALL. THANK YOU.



